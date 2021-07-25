Today is Sunday July 25, 2021
Latest TxDOT roadwork update

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2021 at 3:55 pm
Latest TxDOT roadwork updateTYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the weeks of July 26 and Aug. 2. Tyler Maintenance crews plan to continue bridge work on FM 2661. A second crew will be performing a washout repair on SH 110N. Longview Maintenance plans to perform bridge channel work on both Loop 281 and FM 2204. Ditch maintenance is planned on US 259N along with patching operations on state roadways around Gregg County. Click here for the complete district-wide rundown.



 
