Police probe ATM break-in

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2021 at 3:46 pm

TYLER – An ATM at Texas Bank and Trust was broken into Sunday morning at the corner of Old Jacksonville and Grande Boulevard in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, officers located a vehicle a short distance away and found that the vehicle was stolen out of Henderson. Officer Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department said the vehicle was apparently used by the driver to break into the ATM. The investigation continues.

