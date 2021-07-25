Tokyo Olympics Day 2: US women’s gymnastics defeat, COVID cases rise, skateboarding

(TOKYO) -- Each day, ABC News will give you a roundup of key Olympic moments from the day’s events in Tokyo, happening 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Standard Time. After a 12-month delay, the unprecedented 2020 Olympics will take place without fans or spectators and under a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

US men's basketball loses 1st game since 2004

The U.S. men's basketball team lost 83-76 in their opening game against France, the first game the team has lost since 2004. The loss hasn't knocked Team USA out of the running, they will have two more games in the group round to qualify for the next round. Since basketball's introduction to the Olympics in 1936, the U.S. men's team has won a medal in every competition except the 1980 Games, which was boycotted by the United States.

US wins 1st gold medal after 1st-day drought

U.S. swimmer Chase Kalisz won the gold medal in the men's 400m individual medley, his first gold as well as the first medal overall for Team USA at the 2020 Games. Though it was the first time in decades that the United States failed to win a medal on opening day competition, the U.S. swimming team won 6 of 12 medals in the days' competition, including Kalisz's gold, two silvers and three bronze.

US women's gymnastic team finds itself in unfamiliar position: 2nd place

The often dominant U.S. women's team saw another team leading the scoreboard after the qualifying round on Sunday. ROC, the athletes competing for Russia, finished the competition nearly a full point ahead of Team USA. Simone Biles finished first in the all-around, followed by teammate Sunisa Lee.

Coronavirus cases increase to 137 among Olympic athletes and personnel

Among the 10 new cases since yesterday, two are athletes and one of those, a Dutch rower, was staying at Olympic Village. Not included in that tally was golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who tested positive for coronavirus before leaving the United States and will no longer compete. New cases that have been reported in the Tokyo area now stand at 1,763, an increase in the rolling 7-day average of 146.5%.

Skateboarding makes debut at Olympics

Skateboarding debuted at the 2020 Games with local star Yuto Horigome of Japan winning the gold medal and Team USA's Jagger Eaton taking home the bronze in the men's street competition.

US softball heads to gold medal rematch against Japan

After defeating Australia 2-1 in their fourth win, the U.S. softball team heads to the gold medal game against Japan. This rematch from 2008, was the last time softball was at the Olympics and resulted in a silver medal for the team. The team was led by pitchers Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman, the only two players who were on the team for the loss in 2008.

Intense heat could cause rescheduling for outdoor events

Olympic skateboarders, who compete at the unshaded Ariake Urban Sports Park, said the heat was already intense at 9 a.m. a sentiment echoed by tennis players Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. The International Olympic Committee said they would make backup plans if necessary.

