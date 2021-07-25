Today is Sunday July 25, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Nobel prize-winning physicist Steven Weinberg dies at 88

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2021 at 8:14 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Physicist Steven Weinberg, the 1979 winner of the Nobel prize in physics with two other scientists for their work unlocking mysteries of tiny particles, has died at 88. Spokesperson Christine Sinatra at the University of Texas at Austin says Weinberg died Friday at a hospital there. He had taught at the Texas university since 1982. Weinberg was awarded the Nobel prize with scientists Abdus Salam and Sheldon Lee Glashow for their individual contributions to the theory of the unified weak and electromagnetic interaction between elementary particles. The University of Texas president said that work furthered man’s understanding of the universe.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design