Packers QB Aaron Rodgers completes usual offseason training cycle

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2021 at 7:03 pm

By ESPN.com

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been with the Green Bay Packers this offseason, but his ongoing stalemate with the franchise hasn’t changed how he prepares for the season.

As he has done for most of the past decade, the reigning NFL MVP went through his normal offseason training regimen with Proactive Sports Performance, a program that includes field work, a weight room, yoga and sand dunes work.

According to the company, the routine lasts around six to seven weeks for NFL athletes and concluded Saturday as players head off to training camp.

While it remains unknown whether Green Bay’s franchise quarterback will be in attendance when the Packers open camp Wednesday, a Proactive Sports Performance representative said Rodgers is “working and he’s ready” for football.

In April, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Rodgers does not want to return to the team because of issues he has with management. Despite the three-time MVP’s stance, the Packers have remained adamant that they will not trade him and offered him a record-breaking extension. Sources told Schefter this week that the 37-year-old turned down a two-year extension this offseason that would have tied Rodgers to the Packers for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid quarterback and player in football.

Instead, Rodgers has continued to stay away from the team and missed voluntary OTAs this summer for the first time in his career.

Rodgers has otherwise stayed busy this offseason, vacationing in Hawai’i, being a guest host on “Jeopardy!” and participating in a made-for-TV exhibition golf event alongside Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Information from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was used in this report.

