Today is Saturday July 24, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Brothers, 13 and 17, fatally shot in Arlington

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2021 at 4:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ARLINGTON (AP/Staff) – Police in Arlington say two brothers aged 13 and 17 were fatally shot at an apartment complex and a third teen was wounded. Police say the three were apparently shot following some sort of argument at a nearby business. The names of the three and the condition of the wounded boy were not immediately released. Police did not immediately announce any arrests. They say a gun was found near the boys’ body and a second gun was found nearby.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design