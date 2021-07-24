Brothers, 13 and 17, fatally shot in Arlington

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2021 at 4:21 pm

ARLINGTON (AP/Staff) – Police in Arlington say two brothers aged 13 and 17 were fatally shot at an apartment complex and a third teen was wounded. Police say the three were apparently shot following some sort of argument at a nearby business. The names of the three and the condition of the wounded boy were not immediately released. Police did not immediately announce any arrests. They say a gun was found near the boys’ body and a second gun was found nearby.

