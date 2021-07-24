Today is Saturday July 24, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


ETSO back on stage for upcoming season

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2021 at 4:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ETSO back on stage for upcoming seasonTYLER — The East Texas Symphony Orchestra will return to the stage, live and in person, on November 13. “It is a season to celebrate!” says ETSO Board Chair Dr. D.M. Edwards as quoted in a news release. “We look forward to being back on the stage with a stellar lineup of great performances.” Opening Night will feature a local favorite, soprano Sylvia D’Eramo. The celebratory program will feature the music of Beethoven and Dvorak, including Dvorak’s “New World Symphony.” On January 29, 2022, ETSO welcomes back another familiar face. Charles Yang, from the popular trio Time for Three, joins as a solo artist performing works ranging from Bach, Ravel, and Verdi, to the music of Queen and more. Click here to see the full schedule and more information about ETSO.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design