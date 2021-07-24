ETSO back on stage for upcoming season

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2021 at 4:14 pm

TYLER — The East Texas Symphony Orchestra will return to the stage, live and in person, on November 13. “It is a season to celebrate!” says ETSO Board Chair Dr. D.M. Edwards as quoted in a news release. “We look forward to being back on the stage with a stellar lineup of great performances.” Opening Night will feature a local favorite, soprano Sylvia D’Eramo. The celebratory program will feature the music of Beethoven and Dvorak, including Dvorak’s “New World Symphony.” On January 29, 2022, ETSO welcomes back another familiar face. Charles Yang, from the popular trio Time for Three, joins as a solo artist performing works ranging from Bach, Ravel, and Verdi, to the music of Queen and more. Click here to see the full schedule and more information about ETSO.

