Volunteers needed for Park Service Day

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2021 at 4:05 pm

TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful invites Tyler residents to help beautify community parks through restoration projects during Park Service Day on Saturday, Sept. 18. According to a news release, volunteers are asked to arrive between 8:30 and 9 a.m. for registration at Woldert Park. The projects will include litter cleanups, painting park restrooms, replacing mulch at playgrounds, installing picnic tables, restoring flowerbeds, and other activities. During registration, volunteers will select their park location and project. Park locations include Woldert Park, Glass Recreation Center, Fun Forest Park, Pollard Park, and Gassaway Park. Once projects are completed, volunteers are asked to return to Woldert Park for a complimentary lunch.

Keep Tyler Beautiful hosts a Park Service Day event each September. Hundreds of volunteers take on beautification projects made possible thanks to local sponsors. For more information or to pre-register, you can visit this link or contact Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Belen Casillas at (903) 531-1335.

