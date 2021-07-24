Today is Saturday July 24, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Volunteers needed for Park Service Day

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2021 at 4:05 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Volunteers needed for Park Service DayTYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful invites Tyler residents to help beautify community parks through restoration projects during Park Service Day on Saturday, Sept. 18. According to a news release, volunteers are asked to arrive between 8:30 and 9 a.m. for registration at Woldert Park. The projects will include litter cleanups, painting park restrooms, replacing mulch at playgrounds, installing picnic tables, restoring flowerbeds, and other activities. During registration, volunteers will select their park location and project. Park locations include Woldert Park, Glass Recreation Center, Fun Forest Park, Pollard Park, and Gassaway Park. Once projects are completed, volunteers are asked to return to Woldert Park for a complimentary lunch.

Keep Tyler Beautiful hosts a Park Service Day event each September. Hundreds of volunteers take on beautification projects made possible thanks to local sponsors. For more information or to pre-register, you can visit this link or contact Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Belen Casillas at (903) 531-1335.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design