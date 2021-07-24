Key moments from the Olympic Games: Day 1

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2021 at 10:46 am

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

(TOKYO) -- China's Qian Yang wins 1st gold medal for shooting

Qian Yang, 21, received the first gold model of the 2020 Games in the 10 meter air rifle event, where competitors have 75 minutes to shoot 60 rounds at a target.

U.S. women’s soccer team bounces back to dominate New Zealand

The U.S. women’s soccer team defeated New Zealand 6-1, a strong showing after losing to Sweden 2-0 in their previous game. The women’s team has one more game left in the group round.

Coronavirus cases increase to 127 among Olympic athletes and personnel

Among the new cases, which have increased by 17 since yesterday, only one infected person was staying at the Olympic Village. In the greater Tokyo area, officials have reported 1,128 new cases on July 24, a 133% increase in the 7-day rolling average. U.S. Olympic & Paralympic medical director Dr. Jonathan Finnoff said at a press conference on July 23, that an estimated 83% of the U.S. athletes competing at the games are vaccinated.

Youngest Olympian eliminated from competition

Twelve-year-old Hend Zaza of Syria was eliminated from her women's single preliminary round table tennis match.

3-on-3 basketball debuts at 2020 Games

Three-on-three basketball made its Olympic debut today with the U.S. women's team defeating France 17-10. This Olympic version of a street game is won by being the first to 21 points, or leading after the 10-minute game clock has expired. The United States is solely represented by the U.S. women's team, as the men's team failed to qualify.

Formerly retired pitcher leads U.S. softball team to 3-0 start

Cat Osterman, 38, led the U.S. softball team to their third victory, a 2-0 win over Mexico on July, 24, 2021. Osterman was on the 2008 Olympic team that received the silver medal after losing to Japan.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back