Houston man charged with pepper-spraying U.S. Capitol police

Posted/updated on: July 24, 2021 at 7:46 am

HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts from the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, including pepper-spraying police. Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., say 32-year-old Andrew Quentin Taake was arrested Friday after police body-camera video showed him pepper-spraying a line of officers who were trying to keep a mob from entering the Capitol. A criminal complaint says video also showed Taake making a second assault on officers later and striking officers with a whip-like weapon. The D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office says more than 535 arrests have been made of suspects from the assault.

Go Back