Packers, Davante Adams unlikely to agree to extension at this time, sources say

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2021 at 7:26 pm

By ESPN.com

The Green Bay Packers and star wide receiver Davante Adams are not expected to reach agreement on a contract extension at this time, sources told ESPN.

Adams, 28, is scheduled to be paid a base salary of $12.25 million and can make an additional $500,000 in roster bonuses in 2021, the final season of a four-year, $58 million extension he signed in 2017. He has been selected to the past four Pro Bowls and will earn an additional $250,000 if he is selected again this season.

With an average salary of $14.5 million per year, he has slipped to No. 18 on the receiver pay scale.

Adams’ contract talks have been impacted by the uncertainty of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ situation. Rodgers turned down a two-year extension that would have tied the reigning MVP to the Packers for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid player in football, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The extension would have provided the Packers salary-cap relief and possibly helped them in their attempt to extend Adams’ contract.

In May, Adams told Fox Sports Radio that Rodgers’ situation could “potentially” impact his future with the Packers.

“That’s the only guy that I’ve had — other than that 2017 season, when he got hurt. That’s the only guy that I’ve played with,” he said. “We’ve built up a special connection over the years that has put us both in really good positions in our career. Not that he needed me to come along for it, because he was already in that spot, but we’ve established a lot together.

“So it would change a lot. Doesn’t mean potentially I’d be gone, but I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here.”

Sources told Schefter in April that Rodgers does not want to return to the team because of issues he has with management. Despite his stance, the Packers have remained adamant that they will not trade the three-time MVP.

Adams led the NFL last season with 18 touchdown receptions, a career high, and also set a career best with 115 receptions as he surpassed 1,000 yards receiving (1,374) for the second time in his career.

The Packers’ veteran players are scheduled to report to training camp on Tuesday. The team’s rookies reported on Friday.

