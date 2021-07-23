Nationals’ Starlin Castro has administrative leave extended seven days

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2021 at 7:25 pm

By ESPN NEWS SERVICES

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro’s administrative leave was extended an additional seven days Friday by Major League Baseball through July 29 under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

The leave began July 16 under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ association in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension.

Castro, 31, was placed on the restricted list June 16 due to what manager Dave Martinez at the time said were “family matters.” The infielder was reinstated two days later and pinch hit that night against the New York Mets.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said on Tuesday that he doesn’t plan on having Castro back with the team this season.

Castro is hitting .283 with three home runs and 38 RBIs in 87 games this season. He is in his second season with the Nationals after stints with the Cubs, Yankees and Marlins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

