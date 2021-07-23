Today is Friday July 23, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man accused in deadly Texas standoff faces federal charge

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2021 at 4:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LEVELLAND (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a man charged in the fatal shooting of a SWAT officer in a small West Texas city during a standoff last week has been charged with a federal crime. Omar Soto-Chavira was charged Friday with assaulting a federal officer who responded to the scene. Prosecutors say the 22-year-old defendant repeatedly opened fire on law enforcement during the almost 11-hour July 15 standoff at a house in Levelland, west of Lubbock. Soto-Chavira was already charged in state court this week with capital murder in the death of Lubbock County sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Bartlett.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design