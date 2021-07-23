Today is Friday July 23, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Bada Bing! ‘Monopoly: The Sopranos Edition’ is here

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2021 at 2:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The OP Games

If you're a fan of the Emmy-winning Mafia epic The Sopranos and are jonesing until this fall's release of the prequel The Many Saints of Newark, fuhgeddaboudit: Monopoly: The Sopranos Edition is here. 

The licensed twist on the classic game whacks the usual Park Place and Baltic Avenues for in-universe locations like Satriale's Pork and the strip club Bada Bing!

The OP Games also has replaced the usual Community Chest and Chance cards with the Sopranos-esque "Ayy!" and "Ohh!" cards.

The game pieces have gone from the usual iron and puppy dog, et al, to Dr. Melfi's chair, Tony Soprano's boat The Stugots, a Satriale pig, a baby duck -- referencing the family of birds that lived in Tony's pool -- Bobby Bacala’s toy train engine, and a Barone Sanitation truck. The game's traditional "houses" and "hotels" have been renamed "stashes" and "contraband," respectively. The game also comes with specially-themed money.

Monopoly: The Sopranos Edition retails for $39.99. The Many Saints of Newark is due out Oct. 1 in theaters and on HBO Max.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design