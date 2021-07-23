Eight life sentences in child indecency case

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2021 at 2:41 pm

GILMER — Following a two-day trial and a guilty verdict, an Upshur County jury has returned a maximum punishment of eight life sentences against 37-year-old Thomas Alan Auld for eight counts of indecency with a child. Each sentence carries a $10,000 fine. The victim was a 10-year-old female relative. Officials say the charge is normally a second degree felony but Auld has already served time for burglary and stealing food stamps. The District Attorney’s Office filed a notice to enhance punishment because of the prior offenses.

