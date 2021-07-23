Today is Friday July 23, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Eight life sentences in child indecency case

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2021 at 2:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Eight life sentences in child indecency caseGILMER — Following a two-day trial and a guilty verdict, an Upshur County jury has returned a maximum punishment of eight life sentences against 37-year-old Thomas Alan Auld for eight counts of indecency with a child. Each sentence carries a $10,000 fine. The victim was a 10-year-old female relative. Officials say the charge is normally a second degree felony but Auld has already served time for burglary and stealing food stamps. The District Attorney’s Office filed a notice to enhance punishment because of the prior offenses.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design