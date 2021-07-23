Today is Friday July 23, 2021
Tyler Municipal Court jury duty

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2021 at 1:11 pm
Tyler Municipal Court jury dutyTYLER — The Tyler Municipal Court will hold in-person jury trials Monday, July 26, at the Tyler Rose Garden Center. City officials say those who receive a jury summons are required to report by 9 a.m. Due to construction at Harvey Convention Center, parking will be on Front Street directly in front of the complex. The usage of masks is recommended and encouraged but is not required. Additional information regarding COVID protocols is included with the jury summons.

Safety measures have been implemented to ensure the health and safety of Tyler residents appearing, including:

Prescreening potential jurors by checking temperatures
Providing masks if requested
Hand sanitizer stations
Maintaining physical distancing throughout the facility

For more information, call (903) 531-1266 or visit this link.



 
