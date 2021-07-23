2021 Lexus NX 300

It’s always interesting to get a vehicle on the last year of the Model. An all-new NX is expected from Lexus in November of 2021. But in the meantime, lets cover what the 2021 Lexus NX 300 does and doesn’t do well.

I can think of no better place to start than the cabin’s Multimedia display and 14 speaker Mark Levinson Premium Audio System. This is simply the best sounding car stereo system I’ve ever heard. I think in 2012 or so FOMOCO did and extensive study on the cabin of the F-250. Ford designed a sound system that was tailored to the cabin of the truck. Until this week, that was the best sound I ever heard in a car or truck. The Levinson system is superior in every way. I discovered this by accident when a popular Metallica song came on with the volume previously raised for my 55 y/o ears to clearly hear the hands-free phone system. It is without a doubt the crispest, distortion free sound I’ve ever heard. The bass was booming as with most new cars but, it was the mid-range and highs that were most impressive. I would consider the Lexus NX for this option alone.

Fortunately for buyers that is not the only reason to consider the 2021 Lexus NX 300. The road manners and comfort level give you what you’ve come to expect from Toyota’s luxury brand. The manners and comfort are exceptional. Unfortunately, it’s almost as fun to take the SAT as it is to drive the NX 300. Honestly, it’s kind of a yawn. The good thing is that’s what we have come to expect with crossovers. With a slightly higher ride height than a sedan the visibility is enhanced as well as making ingress and egress less difficult.



The exterior was…..wait for it….WHITE. Lexus calls it Eminent White Pearl. I say it’s one of a trillion white crossovers and SUVs. Just full disclosure I drive a white SUV. That in no way makes the White Lexus NX any easier to find in the parking lot. It’s time to call on manufacturers to discontinue white SUVs. I can’t count the number of times I went to the wrong car, in the parking lot this week.

Inside however a beautiful interior awaits. A palette of browns and tans give the NX 300 a definite luxury feel. The stitching accents are perfect as well. Although the driving experience cannot be described as fun, or exhilarating, it is extremely comfortable and enjoyably effortless to drive. The anti-collision tech seems to, no pun intended, stay in its lane, not overpowering the driver. More like a trusty co-pilot or, a Brittany Spears conservator.

Power and mileage are both respectable, if not impressive. The 2.0 Turo putting out a very pedestrian 225HP, paired with a six-speed auto-trans is saved from embarrassment by a very responsive AWD system. Eight air bags help to ensure your safety in the event the accident-avoidance software fails. I mean, it’s not the drivers’ fault at this point, right?

The Lexus NX 300 has a manufacturer’s Suggested Retail of $45,360.00. It was $52,025.00 as tested with the Triple-Beam LED Headlights as the most expensive option at $1,515.00

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Solid mileage reliability and comfort.

WHAT YOU WANT TO KNOW:

Great sound System, maybe worth the purchase, New model coming in November.

