Trial delayed after medical examiner dies

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2021 at 11:28 am

TYLER – A Tyler man charged in connection to a 2018 murder in Bullard won’t face a jury before the end of the year because the original medical examiner has died. According to our news partner KETK, Charles Lennon Jr, 59, is charged with tampering with evidence with intent to damage a human corpse. The victim was 31-year-old Rachel Jackson of Bullard. Lennon’s son, Charles Lennon III, was sentenced to life in prison for her murder in 2019. He hit her in the head with a tire knocker during an argument. It was unclear when the doctor died, but prosecutors are trying to find a new expert witness. Lennon Jr. will have another pre-trial hearing on January 21 and his trial is scheduled to begin January 31.

