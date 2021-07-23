Produce distribution Saturday in Tyler

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2021 at 10:48 am

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank is holding another mega drive-thru produce distribution Saturday in Tyler from 10 a.m. to noon at Green Acres Baptist Church. As with past distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided. Even as the pandemic fades, Food Bank staffers say they are still seeing an increased need for food assistance.

The next drive-thru distribution dates are:

Tuesday, 7/27 in Lufkin at George Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. to noon

Friday, 8/6 in Tyler at Lindsey Park from 8-10 a.m.

Friday, 8/13 in Longview at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from 8-10 a.m.

Anyone needing food assistance can visit this link and click “FIND FOOD” to find a list of resources near them.

