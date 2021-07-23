Today is Friday July 23, 2021
Evacuation order lifted after chemical leak at Texas plant

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2021 at 8:38 am
LA PORTE (AP) — An evacuation order has been lifted in an industrial area of a Houston-area city following a chemical release earlier in the week. Dow Chemical says there’s “no longer a risk of community impact” in areas surrounding its chemical plant in La Porte, which is about 25 miles east of Houston. A tank truck trailer over-pressurized on Wednesday, causing the chemical hydroxyethyl acrylate to escape through a safety valve. A shelter-in-place order was issued shortly afterward amid air quality concerns, but that order was lifted after monitoring found no issues. Dow Chemical said late Thursday that the tank was isolated and the site was stable.

 



 
