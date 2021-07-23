Texas begins jailing border crossers on trespassing charges

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2021 at 4:31 am

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas is beginning to arrest migrants on trespassing charges along the U.S.-Mexico border. Authorities said Thursday that at least 10 people have been jailed so far and more are expected in the coming weeks. The arrests are part of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s actions that he says are needed to slow the number of border crossings. He has also said he would continue building former President Donald Trump’s border wall and called on other governors to deploy law enforcement to the southern border. Val Verde County Attorney David Martinez says all of those arrested so far have been single adult men. He says it is his understanding that state troopers would not be arresting anyone arriving as part of a family unit.

