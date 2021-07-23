Today is Friday July 23, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Nebraska patrol officials defend mission to Mexican border

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2021 at 4:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska State Patrol officials have defended their state-funded mission to the U.S.-Mexican border in Texas, arguing that they answered a call for help from fellow law enforcement officers amid a surge in illegal border crossings. Patrol officials on Thursday described the situation in Del Rio, Texas, as a humanitarian crisis and said many locals welcomed them. The agency has come under some criticism for agreeing to not seek repayment for the services it provided to Texas at Nebraska taxpayers’ expense. The last of the 25 troopers who were deployed are expected to return Friday.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design