Today is Friday July 23, 2021
Police: Armed person stole ambulance with patient inside

Posted/updated on: July 23, 2021 at 4:30 am
HOUSTON (AP) – Houston police say an armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside. The department says in a series of tweets that a driver ran the ambulance off the road. Then, a firefighter behind the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left on the side of the road. A patient and another firefighter were in the back of the vehicle. Authorities say they used a GPS to track down the ambulance. The armed suspect has been taken into custody without incident.



 
