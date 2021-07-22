Today is Thursday July 22, 2021
Ranger: 3 charged in 4 killings planned to steal gun

Ranger: 3 charged in 4 killings planned to steal gunNEW SUMMERFIELD (AP) – Authorities say three men charged in the fatal shooting of four people at a home in East Texas had met up with one of the victims under the pretense of buying a gun from him but planned to steal it. Jesse Pawlowski, Billy Phillips and Dylan Welch have been charged with capital murder in the killings this week near New Summerfield. Authorities say 18-year-old John Clinton, who thought he was selling a gun, was shot and killed in the driveway. Three others were killed in a mobile home on the property. The defendants remain jailed on $1 million bond each.



 
