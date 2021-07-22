“Armed and dangerous” suspect sought

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2021 at 5:14 pm

CANTON – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a man they say is armed and dangerous. According to our news partner KETK, 30-year-old Garret Joslin is wanted for a first degree felony for the violent sexual assault and physical assault of a 19-year-old female. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who sees him call them at 903-567-4133 or 911. They say do not attempt to approach Joslin yourself.

