Today is Thursday July 22, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘The Green Knight’ pulled from U.K. theaters over rising COVID-19 concerns

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2021 at 3:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A24

The mystical, medieval film The Green Knight starring Dev Patel and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, won't be riding into theaters overseas as planned. 

The studio behind the film, A24, has reportedly pulled it from its imminent theatrical run over rising COVID-19 rates across The Pond, Variety reports.

The buzzed-about film, which also stars Joel Edgerton from Bright and the Star Wars prequels, and Erin Kellyman, recently seen in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, is apparently keeping its Stateside debut on July 30.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design