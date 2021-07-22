‘The Green Knight’ pulled from U.K. theaters over rising COVID-19 concerns

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2021 at 3:52 pm

A24

The mystical, medieval film The Green Knight starring Dev Patel and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, won't be riding into theaters overseas as planned.

The studio behind the film, A24, has reportedly pulled it from its imminent theatrical run over rising COVID-19 rates across The Pond, Variety reports.

The buzzed-about film, which also stars Joel Edgerton from Bright and the Star Wars prequels, and Erin Kellyman, recently seen in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, is apparently keeping its Stateside debut on July 30.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back