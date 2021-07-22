Reed Road closed for reconstruction, widening

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2021 at 3:28 pm

TYLER — Reed Road from Kent Drive to Meadors Cemetery Road in Tyler will be closed for reconstruction Monday, July 26, through Friday, Aug. 6. The project will rebuild and widen the road by about 4 feet, making it around 25 feet wide. All residents and businesses will have access to their driveways throughout the project. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes. Drivers are reminded to obey all traffic signs and slow down in and around the construction zone.

