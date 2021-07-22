Today is Thursday July 22, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Atlanta Hawks rookie Okongwu has shoulder surgery, out six months

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2021 at 2:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Atlanta Hawks rookie Okongwu has shoulder surgery, out six months
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) -- Atlanta Hawks rookie center Onyeka Okongwu had surgery to repair his torn right labrum in his shoulder, the team announced. 

The sixth overall pick in last year's NBA Draft will be out for the next six months and will miss the start of the NBA season. Training camps will begin in late-September with the regular season commencing in October. 

During his rookie year, Okongwu appeared in 50 games averaging 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. 

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery in Los Angeles. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design