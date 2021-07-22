Today is Thursday July 22, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Vendors wanted for Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2021 at 1:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Vendors wanted for Rose Festival Arts and Crafts FairTYLER — The annual Tyler Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair is returning to Bergfeld Park Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city’s parks and rec department is now taking vendor applications. Officials say the event will feature more than 70 booths offering handcrafted items for sale. Entertainment will include The Jazz Connection on Saturday and The Souled Out Jazz Orchestra on Sunday. Admission is free and food trucks will be available. For more information about this event or to become a vendor, contact Debbie Isham at (903) 531-1214.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design