Vendors wanted for Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2021 at 1:29 pm

TYLER — The annual Tyler Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair is returning to Bergfeld Park Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city’s parks and rec department is now taking vendor applications. Officials say the event will feature more than 70 booths offering handcrafted items for sale. Entertainment will include The Jazz Connection on Saturday and The Souled Out Jazz Orchestra on Sunday. Admission is free and food trucks will be available. For more information about this event or to become a vendor, contact Debbie Isham at (903) 531-1214.

