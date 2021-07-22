Cowan Center announces new season

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2021 at 12:36 pm

TYLER — The UT Tyler Cowan Center is ready to resume activities after last season’s pandemic-related shutdown. The Center Thursday announced its schedule for the 2021-22 season, marking the facility’s silver anniversary. The Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier kicks it all off October 5 with a Distinguished Lecture event. ZZ Top hits the stage December 1. Other events include “Beautiful – the Carole King Musical,” “The Simon and Garfunkel Story,” a performance of “Fiddler on the Roof,” and much more. Click here for all the details.

Go Back