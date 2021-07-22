Sabrina Elba reveals how she and husband Idris Elba make their marriage work

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2021 at 11:29 am

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Sabrina Elba revealed how she and her husband of three years, Idris Elba, successfully maintain a healthy marriage -- by looking back at her own love story.

Sabrina told the Just the Sip! podcast that she and Idris met in 2017, with the former Miss Vancouver revealing that they met at "a jazz bar" when she was out celebrating a friend's birthday. Sabrina said her friend clocked Idris first and wanted to chat him up, so Sabrina took on "wing man" duties. However, the Luther actor thought Sabrina was hitting on him, not testing the waters for her friend, so he turned on the charm.

"I'm like, 'Nope, excuse me, that's wrong! I'm trying to be a good friend," she laughed, but admitted she was taken by her future husband's advances.

"We had the best conversation," she dished. "We talked all night, all the next day. We were inseparable after that."

A year later, Idris proposed and they tied the knot in April 2019.

As for the secret of maintaining a strong relationship, said Sabrina, "Me and Idris just get along so well... Our values are connected, we have the same interests, we have the same comedy sense. Just so many things aligned."

It also helps that her mother approves of her son-in-law. "Actually, my mom and Idris really get along" Sabrina grinned. "She loves him to bits!"

During the interview, the model also spilled about adding a new member to the family, hinting to the podcast, "Not yet, but I'm almost there."

It would be her and Idris' first child together. Idris has two children from two prior relationships: Isan, 19, and Winston, seven.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back