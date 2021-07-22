Inmate dies in Van Zandt County jail cell

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2021 at 11:32 am

CANTON — An inmate has died in the Van Zand County Jail. During a routine check of jail cells Tuesday morning, jailers found a male inmate who was unresponsive, Sheriff Steve Hendrix said. According to our news partner KETK, Hendrix said jail medical staff members began lifesaving measures. The inmate, whose identity was not released, later died at a Canton area hospital. The Texas Rangers are investigating the death.

