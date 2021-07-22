Review: 2021 4-Runner 4×4 TRD-PRO

Overlanding is the combination of camping and off-roading. By very definition it implies fun and challenging situations. Those challenges are met by the 2021 Toyota 4-Runner. Although you can enjoy the 2021 4-Runner 4×4 TRD-PRO around town, you really need to stray off the beaten path for the fun to begin in earnest.

To put the 2021 Toyota 4-Runner to the test we took it to the state of Arkansas. A trip that would test the comfort of a five-hour drive and the toughness of an off-road park. The results were more impressive on the unforgiving rocky terrain than on the Texas and Arkansas blacktops.

It takes incredible, almost impossible engineering to create a truly tough weekend warrior and a cocktail getter. Toyota takes another swing at it with the newest addition of their tried-and-true Sport Utility, the long respected 4-Runner.

I found myself wondering how many fights the interior engineers had. I can imagine one yelling that leather seats don’t belong in a REAL off-roader, another arguing that sensitive lane departure is a must!

For all the fighting that must have taken place, the outcome was worth it. If you’re looking for a dual-purpose vehicle that can move kids and cargo around M-F and allow you almost fearless off-roading capability the 2021 4-Runner merits your consideration.

Toyota sent this test vehicle in Lunar Rock with a solid black interior. Lunar Rock is a sort of gray, if you’re wondering. It’s powered by a 270HP 4.0-liter V6 that has enough power to merge in traffic but is somewhat loud under normal driving conditions. On the trail however, the 270ftlbs of torque seem sufficient to tackle most obstacles in your path. The five-speed trans seems to struggle to find the correct gear on mountain roads, but it keeps the 4-Runner stuck to the ground and moving forward on any off-road surface.

As usual accident-avoidance tech is the most off- putting aspect of any new vehicle. Adding insult to injury, it’s nearly impossible to keep it quiet down narrow, winding mountain roads. Think of the song in Tommy Boy, “Fat Guy in a Little Coat” and imagine Joe Pesci reading a quantum physics book in your ear, through a mega phone. It’s just irritating!



Ride comfort is not really what the 4-Runner is all about and you get what you would expect from a fully framed truck with a solid rear axle. Although the ride is as stiff as the lower half of Ted Williams, it’s not a terrible ride. The handling is very good in traffic and the only improvement here would be a tighter turning radius.

4-runner photo

Milage was as advertised with 19mpg on the highway and 16mpg in the city. Honestly, solid numbers for the capability of the 4-Runner.

Thanks to Hot Springs Off-Road Park for hosting us and allowing the 4-Runner to enter its natural habitat. If you are ever near Hot Springs Arkansas and a Bath House is not your go to move, I definitely recommend this park.

Given that this Park is in the mountains there were tons of rocks. The ¼ -inch skid plate was needed and performed as designed and the tuned shocks and crawl-mode were a life saver.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The fully loaded 2021 4-Runner 4×4 PRO V6 starts at $50,470 and processing and handling fees bring it to a cool $52,164.00

Toyota Safety Sense P – Pre-Collision Sys with Pedestrian Protection, Cruise Control, Dynamic Cruise Control, ****** LANE DEPARTURE ALERT******, Star Safety System

Premium Audio with 8-inch touch screen and 15 JBL Speakers, subwoofer and amplifier, Hands-free Bluetooth and Smart Key.

WHAT YOU WANT TO KNOW:

17-inch TRD Flow Form Alloy Wheels, Nitto Grappler Tires, TRD Sport Tuned Shocks and Springs, A front stamped TRD Skid Plate Pro badges throughout, TRD All-Weather Floor Liners,

High performance Fog Lights. Part-time 4×4 System with Active TRAC, Locking Rear Differential, Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control and Hill Start Assist Control

It’s very capable off-road.

Worth every bit of the sticker price, the 2021 Toyota 4-Runner 4×4 TRD PRO offers everything you need if you’re a weekend warrior with a family to shuffle around in between your adventures.

