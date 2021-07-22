Today is Thursday July 22, 2021
Robin Williams honored by son on what would be his 70th birthday

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2021 at 5:16 am
Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Seven years after his death, Robin Williams' son is commemorating what would be a milestone for the late actor -- his 70th birthday. 

On Wednesday, the comedian's 38-year-old son, Zachary or "Zak," shared a heartfelt Instagram post remembering his father. 

Alongside a black-and-white still of Robin, Zak wrote, "Dad, on what would be your 70th birthday, I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us."

"Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today," he added. "We miss you and love you always!"

Zak wasn't the only one missing the Academy Award winning actor, as his comments were flooded with users sharing they missed the Mrs. Doubtfire star as well. Robin died by suicide at the age of 63.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by zak pym williams (@zakpym)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
