Today is Thursday July 22, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional

Posted/updated on: July 22, 2021 at 4:44 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

PLANO (AP) – Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two more, injuring six people, may not have been an accident. Fire officials initially said a gas leak in the Plano home that was destroyed Monday was the likely cause of the explosion. Fire and police officials said in a news release Wednesday that investigations indicated the explosion may have been intentional. They provided no details but said it appeared to be an isolated incident and that the investigation is ongoing. Officials say the injured include one person in the home that exploded and five others, including three children, from one of the damaged homes next door.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design