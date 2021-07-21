Dallas Morning News names veteran journalist to run newsroom

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2021 at 4:27 pm

DALLAS (AP) – Veteran journalist Katrice Hardy has been appointed editor of The Dallas Morning News, becoming the first Black person to run the 125-year-old daily newspaper. The newspaper reported the hiring Wednesday. Hardy will take up her duties next month after serving for 16 months as editor of the Indianapolis Star, which won this year’s Pulitzer Prize for national reporting. She also was Midwest editor for the USA Today Network. Both are Gannett-owned news outlets. She succeeds Mike Wilson, who resigned last September after six years as the newspaper’s top editor and is now deputy sports editor at The New York Times.

Go Back