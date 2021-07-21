Suspects caught, children returned in child custody case

TYLER — The McDonald County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office has apprehended three suspects in a Smith County child custody case that emerged last month. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office names them as Cynthia Hodges, Jimmy Hodges, and Francis Hodges. Officials say both of the children in question were present at the time of arrest and were removed from the location. Both children are now back in Texas under the care of Child Protective Services in Texas.

An earlier news release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office says CPS was given oversight of Amber and Tristan Jackson, ages 9 and 13. But officials say their mother, Cynthia Hodges, illegally picked them up from a placement family. She was later arrested for outstanding felony warrants. But officials say a law officer who had no knowledge of the situation allowed her to contact a family member — who allegedly took the children to other relatives who weren’t authorized to have custody of the youngsters. Authorities were seeking the suspects on charges of interference with child custody.

