Today is Wednesday July 21, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Smith County hosts citizen input meeting in Tyler

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2021 at 1:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Smith County hosts citizen input meeting in TylerTYLER — About 20 residents attended the fourth Smith County Citizen Input Meeting Tuesday evening in Tyler to learn about what projects are planned for Precinct 4 in the six-year Road and Bridge Capital Improvement Project. “I think it was a good turnout,” Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said as quoted in a news release. “People showed an interest in not only their roads, but in the future of all county roads.” County Judge Nathaniel Moran and County Engineer Frank Davis explained the road bond program and answered questions about specific roads. One more such meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at the Chapel Hill High School Auditorium. Since Chapel Hill borders Precincts 2 and 3, county officials will be discussing road projects in both areas at that meeting.

Meetings have already been held in Precinct 1, in Flint; Precinct 2, in Whitehouse; and Precinct 3, in Lindale. Citizens can view the full six-year working draft road and bridge plan, which includes both maintenance and construction items, on the county’s website, at this link.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design