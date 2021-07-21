Smith County hosts citizen input meeting in Tyler

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2021 at 1:56 pm

TYLER — About 20 residents attended the fourth Smith County Citizen Input Meeting Tuesday evening in Tyler to learn about what projects are planned for Precinct 4 in the six-year Road and Bridge Capital Improvement Project. “I think it was a good turnout,” Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said as quoted in a news release. “People showed an interest in not only their roads, but in the future of all county roads.” County Judge Nathaniel Moran and County Engineer Frank Davis explained the road bond program and answered questions about specific roads. One more such meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at the Chapel Hill High School Auditorium. Since Chapel Hill borders Precincts 2 and 3, county officials will be discussing road projects in both areas at that meeting.

Meetings have already been held in Precinct 1, in Flint; Precinct 2, in Whitehouse; and Precinct 3, in Lindale. Citizens can view the full six-year working draft road and bridge plan, which includes both maintenance and construction items, on the county’s website, at this link.

