Report: Legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2021 at 1:37 pm
Photo by Melissa Rawlins / ESPN Images

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) -- Legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition, his family announced in a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat on Wednesday.

Bowden, who turns 92 in November, has seen his health deteriorate in recent months. He tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020. He was hospitalized for several days in June. The Tallahassee Democrat reports Bowden has been under supervised care at his home, and is "resting comfortably."

"I feel fine but I can't do much," he told the Democrat earlier this month.

Bowden coached the Seminoles to 316 wins in 34 seasons at FSU. The program won two national titles in 1993 and 1999, and recorded just one losing season in his first year at the school in 1976.

He won 377 games in his 44-year coaching career, fourth-most all-time.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
