Gohmert to headline MAGA rally in Gilmer

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2021 at 1:45 pm

GILMER — A Make America Great Again rally is set for the Gilmer Civic Center starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, sponsored by the Republican Party of Upshur County. Featured speakers are Congressmen Louie Gohmert and Pat Fallon. State Representative Jay Dean and state Senator Bryan Hughes are also expected, pending the status of the special session in Austin. Gohmert tells KTBB it’s “absolutely imperative” to meet constituents on their home ground. He says, “I see people that don’t go home on the weekends, and they do lose touch, because…we have common sense abounding all over East Texas — and up here in Washington, it’s just called sense.”

If you go, you’ll likely hear Gohmert continue targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Gohmert points to a rule he says she’s imposed. He says you can’t bring a whistleblower into the U.S. Capitol unless you tell her agents their reason for coming. “Now that violates the constitutional privileges we have,” says Gohmert. Click here for more information on the rally.

