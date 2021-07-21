Marla Gibbs “doing great” after appearing to faint during Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

ABC/Christopher Willard

Legendary actress and comedian Marla Gibbs, whose career has spanned five decades, is doing much better after she appeared to faint while accepting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

During the event, which was also livestreamed, the 90-year-old actress, who starred in classic sitcoms The Jeffersons and 227, paused mid-sentence, drawing concerns from onlookers who thought she might fall during the ceremony. Gibbs was helped to a chair by her son, who later moved her inside due to concerns about heat exhaustion.

A rep told Entertainment Weekly that Gibbs was overheated but is "doing great" and had a "great time at the after-party."

"I never thought it would happen, but here it is," Gibbs said after the ceremony resumed, 30 minutes later. "I just got overwhelmed for a minute. I haven't been excited until this moment!"

The Emmy-nominated performer also thanked fellow actress Tisha Campbell and The Jeffersonsproducer Norman Lear, who both gave speeches before Gibbs took the stage.

