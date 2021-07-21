SCSO seeks forgery suspect

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2021 at 12:47 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help tracking down a forgery suspect. On June 18 around 1:00 p.m., authorities say the man bought a black flatbed valued at over $4,500, using what officials term a fake Texas driver’s license and a forged check, at AW Trailers Sales on Hwy. 69 North near Tyler. Once the flatbed was loaded onto the suspect’s trailer, he left the location headed toward Tyler, driving a grayish colored late model GMC crew cab short bed pickup towing a black tandem axle flatbed trailer. If you have any information about this case or the identity of the suspect, call Investigator John Partlow at (903) 747-1224 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

