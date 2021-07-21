Major grant for UTHSCT

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2021 at 12:27 pm

TYLER — The center for biomedical research at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler has been awarded a nearly $2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to continue research on treating damaged lungs. The research will be conducted at the center for biomedical research and at the UT Health Science Center at Houston. According to a news release, the two institutions are exploring ways to degrade infected clots surrounding the lungs using sound waves in a process called sonofibrinolysis. The UTHSCT research team is pictured at left. Click here to read more.

