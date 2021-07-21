Citing rising COVID-19 infections, Television Academy cancels Governors Ball dinners for second year in a row

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2021 at 12:07 pm

Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

Just when the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences thought -- or maybe, hoped -- this year's Emmys would be back to normal, comes a new pandemic cancellation.

In a statement, the organization behind the awards show noted that for the second year in a row, the Governors Balls that have traditionally followed both the Emmys and Creative Arts Emmys have been scrapped.

The reason cited was "ongoing concerns and public health mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic."

Infection rates have been rising in nearly every state, ABC News has reported. The highly contagious Delta variant's rise has led to mask mandates being reinstated in many cities, including the Emmys' home in Los Angeles County, even for the vaccinated.

In place of the balls, "The Academy will host a series of enhanced Emmy nominee celebrations in advance of the Emmys," which the organization calls "intimate-themed gatherings" to honor its nominees "across the numerous peer groups."



As recently reported, the 73rd Emmy Awards will return with a limited live audience on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. The telecast will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and broadcast on CBS, and also streamed live and on demand on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back