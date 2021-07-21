Seattle Kraken set to select inaugural roster in NHL expansion draft

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2021 at 12:07 pm

(SEATTLE) -- The Seattle Kraken will build their initial roster Wednesday night during the NHL's expansion draft, where they will choose one unprotected player from each of the other teams in the league.

ESPN reports that the Kraken will not select Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, considered one of the top unprotected players available to them.

Price led the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final, and waived his no-movement contract clause to become available in the expansion draft. Sources told ESPN Price did so because he is unsure if he will be available to start next season due to injuries, and wanted to allow Montreal to protect their backup goaltender, Jake Allen.

The last time the NHL held an expansion draft was when the Las Vegas Golden Knights entered the league. The Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Finals in their first season, largely thanks to the selection of another star goaltender, Marc-Andre Fleury from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sources also say that the Kraken have used an exclusive negotiating window to reach deals with a pair of unrestricted free agents. The team is expected to sign Edmonton Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson and Florida Panthers goalie Chris Driedger. Those two players will count as Seattle's selections from those teams in the expansion draft.

Seattle's full roster will be revealed at 8pm ET on ESPN2.

