Pelosi rejects Republican Jim Jordan for Jan. 6 committee

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2021 at 2:08 pm
(WASHINGTON) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she rejects two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's five recommendations for the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol --- Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Banks and Jordan both voted to overturn the election results on Jan. 6 and Pelosi said their appointments could impact "the integrity of the investigation."

“Monday evening, the Minority Leader recommended 5 Members to serve on the Select Committee," Pelosi said in a statement. "I have spoken with him this morning about the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation. I also informed him that I was prepared to appoint Representatives Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls, and requested that he recommend two other Members."

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee," she said.

“The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision," Pelosi said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

