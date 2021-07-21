Today is Wednesday July 21, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Shelter order lifted after chemical release at Texas plant

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2021 at 11:55 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LA PORTE (AP) – Emergency officials have lifted a shelter-in-place order that was issued for parts of a Houston-area city after a chemical release at a plant. The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles southeast of Houston. La Porte Emergency Management said earlier that residents in the affected area should stay indoors, turn their air conditioning off and close windows. Harris County Pollution Control said in a statement that a tank wagon over-pressurized, which caused a release of the chemical hydroxyethyl acrylate. The chemical can cause irritation of the nose and throat.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design