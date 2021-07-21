Today is Wednesday July 21, 2021
COVID-19 derails Texas Democrats lobbying in Washington

Posted/updated on: July 21, 2021 at 4:33 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Texas lawmakers who hightailed it to the nation’s capital in a faceoff over voting rights say they are pressing on with their mission to bolster their cause, even as COVID-19 spreads through their ranks. Six of the more than 50 Texas state representatives who decamped to Washington, D.C., last week have tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as two Washington staffers associated with the group. State Rep. Donna Howard confirmed Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19. She says she is fully vaccinated and “basically asymptomatic,” but that she’s isolating to limit the spread of the virus.



 
