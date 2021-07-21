Alabama QB Bryce Young approaching $1M in endorsement deals

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2021 at 7:41 pm

By ALEX SCARBOROUGH

Alabama football coach Nick Saban hasn’t officially named Bryce Young the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback, and yet Saban says that Young is already approaching $1 million in endorsement deals.

According to reports, Saban told the Texas High School Coaches Association’s convention on Tuesday that Young, a sophomore, is due to make “ungodly numbers.”

While Saban wouldn’t divulge the specifics of the deals Young has signed, Saban said the total compensation is “almost seven figures.”

“And it’s like, the guy hasn’t even played yet,” Saban said, according to The Athletic. “But that’s because of our brand.”

Asked at SEC Media Days about Young’s potential compensation, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said, “That number just blew me away.

“He’s made $1 million, and he hasn’t started a game yet. Wow.”

“That’s great for him,” Kiffin added, then later joked, “He definitely doesn’t need to play against us this year.”

Young signed a deal to be represented by Creative Artists Agency on July 2 — the day after the NCAA allowed athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

So far, Young’s only public endorsement has been in the form of a tweet for the company Cash App.

A former five-star prospect, Young spent last season as the primary backup to starting quarterback Mac Jones, who was drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots.

While Young hasn’t been named the starter heading into this season, he’s the presumptive favorite to earn the position after leading the first-team offense in April’s spring game.

Young appeared in nine games last season, completing 13 of 22 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama is scheduled to open the season against Miami on Sept. 4.

Go Back