ETHNN CEO announces retirement plans

Posted/updated on: July 20, 2021 at 3:54 pm

TYLER — The founder and chief executive officer of the East Texas Human Needs Network has announced her intent to retire from her position at the end of 2021. According to a news release, Christina (Fulsom) Taliaferro began the network in 2012 to help connect typically isolated cross-sector entities to form working relationships. Since then, area citizens with an interest in identifying and addressing human needs have employed various strategies aimed at improving opportunities and striving for equity, according to the release. The Network has grown to over 100 organizations. Taliaferro (at right in photo) said she will remain active in the work of the network and will serve as an advisor after retirement.

